Alexandra Hill

I am an Assistant Professor of Cooperative Extension in the Department of Agricultural and Resource Economics at the University of California, Berkeley. My research covers topics in labor economics, policy analysis, agricultural industrial organization, and air pollution.Much of my research and outreach centers around the US agricultural workforce and seeks to demonstrate how a variety of factors impact worker well-being, quantified in terms of income or health impacts, and to make a business case for employers, in terms of implications for production or profits, to institute policies and practices that promote worker well-being. I am currently building an extension program centered around advancing diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging in the agri-food system by enhancing the well-being of agricultural employees and other disadvantaged members of rural and urban agricultural communities.I earned my Ph.D. in Agricultural and Resource Economics from the University of California, Davis and my M.S. and B.S. in Agricultural and Consumer Economics at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign.