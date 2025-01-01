Alexandra Hill

I am an Assistant Professor of Cooperative Extension in the Department of Agricultural and Resource Economics at the University of California, Berkeley. My research covers topics in labor economics, policy analysis, agricultural industrial organization, and air pollution.
Much of my research and outreach centers around the US agricultural workforce and seeks to demonstrate how a variety of factors impact worker well-being, quantified in terms of income or health impacts, and to make a business case for employers, in terms of implications for production or profits, to institute policies and practices that promote worker well-being. I am currently building an extension program centered around advancing diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging in the agri-food system by enhancing the well-being of agricultural employees and other disadvantaged members of rural and urban agricultural communities.
I earned my Ph.D. in Agricultural and Resource Economics from the University of California, Davis and my M.S. and B.S. in Agricultural and Consumer Economics at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign.
What is an Assistant Professor of Cooperative Extension?
Also known as a Cooperative Extension (CE) Specialist, I work with the University of California Agricultural and Natural Resources (UC ANR). For more than 100 years, UC CE has been working with the agricultural sector, policymakers, environmentalists, community based organizations, and others to identify needs and generate solutions that promote the productivity, sustainability, and overall prosperity of California's agriculture, ecosystems, and communities.
Based on UC campuses across the state, CE Specialists connect campuses to communities. We work with members of California's communities, industries, and governments to identify concerns. We then work to develop research-based solutions through our own applied research and through partnerships with other researchers. Visit my extension page to learn more about my extension projects, products, and activities.
